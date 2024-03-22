IndiGo will induct more than one aircraft every week and add around ten destinations in FY25, the airline said in its investor presentation on Friday. Currently, it has 366 aircraft and flies to 121 destinations.

The airline also aims to grow its capacity and passenger volume in "early double digits," it added. This would be slower than the targeted 22 per cent capacity growth in FY24 and indicates ongoing challenges with the grounding of aircraft.

The new duty time norms for pilots, which come into effect from June 1, are also an issue of concern for airlines seeking a deferral of the June 1 deadline for implementation.

IndiGo said it has achieved its guidance for FY24 by flying over 100 million passengers in the year. Capacity growth too has been accomplished with the airline extending leases of aircraft and taking new aircraft on a wet lease basis. In FY25, the airline will add 5,500-6,000 employees, it said.

IndiGo said it has regained positive net worth in the December quarter following five successive profitable quarters.

