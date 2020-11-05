International travellers can get RT-PCR done at Indian airports: Health Ministry

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
International air travellers will now not only be permitted to land at airports in India without a RT-PCR negative test certificate but also to seek exemption from institutional quarantine by availing the RT-PCR facility available at the airports.
The facility for RT-PCR testing is currently available only at some airports including Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai airports. This modification in arrival rules were notified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
The other guidelines largely remain similar to what the MOHFW had issued in August this year including that international passengers arriving without RT-PCR negative certificate and not opting for RT PCR test at airport (if facility is available) /arriving at an airport where testing facility is not available will have to undergo mandatory seven days’ institutional quarantine and seven days’ home quarantine.
As before all travellers need to submit self-declaration forms on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel or physically after arrival at the respective health counters set up at the airports.
Like earlier, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days only for compelling reasons/ cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness and parent(s) with children 10 years or below. Those seeking such exemption will need to apply online at least 72 hours before boarding.
The order says that thermal screening of passengers will be carried out by health officials present at the airport, adding that the self-declaration form filled online will need to be shown (or a copy of physical self-declaration form will have to be submitted) with the airport health staff.
Post thermal screening, passengers who have been exempted from institutional quarantine will have to show this to the respective State Counters on their cell phones/other mode before being allowed home quarantine for 14 days.
