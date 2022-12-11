UNCTAD (UN Conference on Trade and Development), the UN trade and development body, in its flagship “Review of Maritime Transport 2022” report, has called for increased investment in maritime supply chains. Ports, shipping fleets and hinterland connections need to be better prepared for future global crises, climate change and the transition to low-carbon energy. The supply chain crisis of the last two years has shown that a mismatch between demand and supply of maritime logistics capacity leads to surges in freight rates, congestion and critical interruptions to global value chains.

