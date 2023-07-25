IRCTC faced a massive outage earlier today. The site was reportedly restored around 2 pm.
“Booking issue has been resolved now....and Rail connect app is working now. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” IRCTC said in a social media post.
Even after the announcement, several users had complained that they were still not able to book tickets. Some also enquired about the money that was deducted due to failed transactions.
Technical Glitch
“Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed,” IRCTC said in a social media post around 10 am.
Although the IRCTC website and app were down, passengers could book tickets using alternative B2C sites such as MakeMyTrip or Amazon.