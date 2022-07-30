Unpaid dues: Irish firm asks DGCA to deregister 3 aircraft leased to SpiceJet

Ireland-based leasing company Awas Ireland Ltd has requested the Indian aviation watchdog DGCA to deregister three aircraft it had leased to SpiceJet, over unpaid dues. Currently two of these aircraft are parked at Varanasi airport and one in Amristar airport. The registration numbers of the aircraft are VT-SYW, VT-SYY and VT-SYX.

The three aircraft were previously owned by Jet Airways. In 2019, post its grounding, these aircraft were leased by SpiceJet.

This comes even as the DGCA had asked SpiceJet to operate 50 per cent of its flight capacity over technical snags found in spot checks earlier this week.

“For continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of Spicejet are hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under the Summer Schedule 2022 for a period of eight weeks from the date of issue of this order, in accordance with powers conferred under rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937,” a letter by DGCA said.

It had explained that on a number of occasions, the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins.

A SpiceJet statement said there will be no impact on operations. “Due to the current lean travel season, SpiceJet like other airlines had already rescheduled its flight operations. Hence, there will be absolutely no impact on our flight operations. We want to reassure our passengers and travel partners that our flights will operate as per schedule in the coming days and weeks. There will be no flight cancellation as a consequence of this order,” the statement said

“DGCA’s observation that SpiceJet is taking measures for arresting the trend of incidents is very encouraging and we will continue to work under the close guidance of the regulator,” it added.