Isuzu launches D-Max Regular, S-Cab

Isuzu Motors India on Wednesday launched BS-VI compliant D-Max Regular Cab and D-Max S-Cab, with prices starting from ₹7.84 lakh and ₹9.82 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Mumbai).
While the D-Max Regular has three variants, with prices ranging between ₹7.84 lakh and ₹8.39 lakh, the D-Max S-Cab has two versions priced at ₹9.82 lakh and ₹10.07 lakh (all ex-showroom, Mumbai).
Expanding its commercial vehicle range, the company added a new variant to D-Max — Super Strong with a 1,710 kg payload.
With the addition of this new vehicle, Isuzu Motors India now offers the D-Max Regular Cab High-Ride with flat deck, D-Max Regular Cab-Chassis, S-Cab Standard-Ride, S-Cab High-Ride and the new D-Max Regular Cab Super Strong, providing more versatile options for all business and professional requirements, it said.
Powered by a 2.5 litre Isuzu 4JA1 engine, the enhanced range of commercial vehicles project an aggressive stance with their new styling and refreshed design, it said.
Isuzu partners with TVS Automobile for vehicle services chain
“The Isuzu D-Max and D-Max S-Cab have always struck a chord with our customers’ comfort and safety, for being vehicles offering the perfect combination of space, strength and performance to steer ahead of the curve in business and in life. Isuzu is globally renowned for making tough, reliable and durable vehicles and the new D-Max and D-Max S-Cab personify these characteristics,” Tsuguo Fukumura, Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said.
The refreshed models come packed with added features both on the exterior and interior. The distinctive exterior is more aerodynamic in design. It sports a bolder look with the new grille, bonnet and bumper designs. It is further highlighted by new headlamp design integrated with turn indicators, he added.
