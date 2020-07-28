J M Baxi unit ICT to run trains linking Visakha container terminal to hinterland

International Cargo Terminal (ICT), a unit of J M Baxi Group, has started running container trains connecting Visakha Container Terminal (VCT) in Visakhapatnam Port Trust to the hinterland, to tap demand from the trade in the eastern region.

Last week, the ICT flagged off the first train for Jindal Stainless Ltd (ICD Jajpur) from VCT partnering Maersk Line. JSL–ICD Jajpur is the only rail-linked, Customs-bonded facility located in the region, with a capacity to handle 4,500 containers. The railway siding has been declared a PFT (Public Freight Terminal).

The rakes will carry import containers of steel scrap and other ancillary products from VCT to JSL’s facility at Jajpur – Odisha and export of finished steel products.

“The rake movement will ease the process of EXIM flow and would lead to cost and time savings for the stakeholders involved in the process,” a company statement said.

Four train services are planned on this circuit.

Maersk Line has tied up with J M Baxi to offer an end-to-end logistics solution for Jindal Steel. Under this arrangement, container freight trains will be deployed to offer access to customers in Odisha and also offer a connected journey from land to sea. Maersk and J M Baxi have earlier provided similar solutions to customers in North and West India.

ICD Jajpur is Maersk’s third inland acceptance depot in Odisha, after Balasore and Jharsuguda.

“Trade is a key enabler of growth and as a global integrator of container logistics, our aim is to simplify supply chains for our customers by facilitating end-to-end logistics, reducing the transit time and cost to make it more accessible and sustainable for everyone,” said Bhavik Mota, Head Of Product, Maersk South Asia. “This new acceptance depot will offer efficiency for Jindal Steel, while also empowering the local trade ecosystem to become more inclusive, thereby amplifying livelihood across the region,” he added.