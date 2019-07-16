Jet Airways creditors set insolvency process in motion

Jet Airways’ Committee of Creditors (CoC) will soon vote to select a resolution professional (RP), start the process of verifying claims, and decide on the appointment of SBI Caps as the advisor for sale of assets. The CoC, which met here on Tuesday to discuss these issues, has set the process in motion.

“Several things were on the agenda; lenders have two days to vote on the same. The company has received claims. However, they have not been verified so far. SBI Caps’ reappointment as a legal advisor will also be decided on,” said a source. Earlier, an interim resolution professional had been appointed; the same person could be given the final mandate, said a source.

Another source added that the claim amount from the financial creditors is about ₹8,500 crore. “Once the RP has been finalised, bids will be invited for the stressed assets. Bids are likely to be placed by August first week,” said the source.

JetLite employees’ plea

Meanwhile, according to a PTI report, a section of employees of JetLite, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jet Airways, have said their claims should also be included in the ongoing insolvency proceedings of the parent firm.

Shekhar Nanavaty, a lawyer representing around 150 employees of JetLite, said they plan to move the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for inclusion of the insolvency proceedings.