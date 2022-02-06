Jet Airways hires key executives as new management readies for launch

Jet Airways has filled two more senior management positions as the new promoters are ready to launch later this year. The airline has hired Nakul Tuteja as Vice President for HR and Admin and Waleed Ali as VP- Products & Services, said sources. People in the know also said that the position for the CFO too has been filled, whereas potential candidates for the position of the CEO is being shortlisted.

Tuteja, an aviation industry veteran, has worked with multiple Indian airlines, including IndiGo and GoFirst, formerly known as GoAir. He left his position as Vice Director with GoFirst in October 2021 after a four-year-long stint. In totality, he has over 25 years of work experience.

Ali has over 28 years of experience in the Airlines/Aviation industry. His latest stint was with a start-up airline, New World Airline, where he worked for a year-and-half. Prior to that, he worked with Air Arabia for less than a year.

At Jet Airways, this will be Ali’s second stint. He had worked with Jet Airways for over eleven-and-half years, where he handled multiple positions, including the VP of Ground Services and Head for International Airports.

Speaking to BusinessLine, sources said that the work to get Jet back in the air is in full swing, and it is expecting its AOC by March-end. “The 10-hour long test flight will happen soon. It will be either from Delhi or Hyderabad.”

To retain the logo

Post the AOC, the airline will start applying for slots. While there is no set date for the launch given so far. People in the know said, “On the first day, Jet Airways will fly six aircraft. Though, there have been verbal discussions with multiple airports. The final plan will only be decided post the AOC is given, and the slots are finalised.”

Jet Airways fliers have a fond memory and brand recall with the ‘flying sun’ logo. Speaking about the product, logo and the crew uniform, the person said that the logo will be retained but slightly changed.

“The company’s brand has a wonderful recall People related with the logo so much. There is no reason for the team to change the logo. Yes, there will be a little newness but all in all, including the livery will remain the same.”

In 2007, a new livery was created by Landor Associates, which added yellow and gold ribbons; the design retained the dark blue and gold-accented colour scheme along with the airline’s “flying sun” logo. A new yellow uniform was simultaneously introduced, created by Italian designer Roberto Capucci. Jet Airways introduced its new identity in conjunction with a global brand re-launch which included new aircraft and seating.