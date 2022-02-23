hamburger

JN Port chalks out alternate arrangements after self-run terminal was hit by ransomware 

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Feb 23, 2022

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, 29/12/2016: View of Container Terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, popularly known as JNPT, Nhava Sheva, located around 50kms from Mumbai. JNPT spread across 6000 acres, handles 60% of India's total container cargo handling operation is building it's 4th terminal which will be known as Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal. Photo: Prashant Nakwe. | Photo Credit: PRASHANT NAKWE

State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority said it has made “alternate arrangements” to handle export-import (EXIM) containers at the self-operated container terminal after a ransomware attack disrupted the facility’s IT systems on Monday.

The port authority, however, claimed that the system disruption has not affected cargo operations at Jawaharlal Nehru Container Terminal (JNPCT).

“There has been a technical issue at JNPCT, one of the five container terminals at JN Port. Government agencies are working to resolve it. While there is a system disruption, there has been no effect on the cargo operations at JNPCT. To ensure business continuity, a standard operating procedure has been chalked out for an interim period for handling EXIM containers at JNPCT through alternate arrangements from February 23,” a spokesperson for the port said, noting that the other four container terminals operating at J N Port were not impacted by the technical glitch.

Shipping industry sources said carriers calling at JNPCT could approach the other terminals for serving their customers.

Published on February 23, 2022
