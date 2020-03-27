JNPT extends relief to coronairus-hit import trade

Faced with an acute shortage of drivers to operate trucks that moves containers, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has waived dwell time charges for import containers moved by road to nearby container freight stations, directly to factories/catchment areas and empty containers unloaded from a ship from Mach 22 till March 31.

India’s biggest container port has also decided to waive shifting charges on import containers for which change of mode activity (from truck to rail) is performed to facilitate movement of CFS/DPD (direct port delivery) containers by rail till March 31, Niteen Borwankar, Chief Manager (Traffic), said in a trade notice.

JNPT further said that delivery of direct port delivery (DPD) containers will be allowed from terminals even after the stipulated 48 hours till March 31.

Unmesh Wagh, Deputy Chairman, said that JNPT is providing maximum possible assistance for transactions as ports have been declared as essential services.

“All concerned agencies (linked to port operations) are requested to provide their maximum possible services for the smooth functioning of the export-import (EXIM) trade and for the movement of EXIM freight for JN Port and its eco-system comprised of linked CFSs, ICDs, empty yards, tank farms etc,” Wagh said in a communication.