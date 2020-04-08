JNPT to issue essential service duty pass to EXIM trade members

Covid-19 impact: PM must consult with trade unions for workers’ revival package, says labour economist
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
Mumbai, Apr 8
State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) near Mumbai will issue essential service duty pass to representatives of the export-import trade visiting the port during the on-going lockdown.
The move comes 15 days after the central government imposed a 21-day lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown ends on April 14 but is expected to be extended for a further period.
The export-import trade fraternity said its members were facing difficulties in visiting JNPT for clearance of essential cargo.
As a one-time measure to facilitate trade, JNPT has decided to issue essential service duty pass to members of shipping lines, container freight stations, custom house agents, private container train operators, truck transporters, empty yard operators, partner government agencies, BPCL liquid cargo jetty and associated tank farms as well as other stake holders, R K Gurav, chief manager (Traffic) JNPT, said in the public notice.
