Logistics

JNPT to issue essential service duty pass to EXIM trade members

Our Bureau | Updated on April 08, 2020 Published on April 08, 2020

Mumbai, Apr 8

State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) near Mumbai will issue essential service duty pass to representatives of the export-import trade visiting the port during the on-going lockdown.

The move comes 15 days after the central government imposed a 21-day lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown ends on April 14 but is expected to be extended for a further period.

The export-import trade fraternity said its members were facing difficulties in visiting JNPT for clearance of essential cargo.

As a one-time measure to facilitate trade, JNPT has decided to issue essential service duty pass to members of shipping lines, container freight stations, custom house agents, private container train operators, truck transporters, empty yard operators, partner government agencies, BPCL liquid cargo jetty and associated tank farms as well as other stake holders, R K Gurav, chief manager (Traffic) JNPT, said in the public notice.

Published on April 08, 2020
coronavirus
jnpt
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Essar Ports cargo handling jumps over 23 per cent to 49.22 MT in 2019-20