Kattupalli Port restores normal export gate carting for vessels

Kattupalli Port has restored normal export gate carting for vessels, the port operator said in a trade advisory.

“Carting will be opened only for one vessel per service,” Adani Kattupalli Port Pvt Ltd said in the advisory to customers.

On December 11, Adani Kattupalli Port said it was “temporarily suspending” accepting export containers for vessels calling at the port from December 18.

The container terminal operations at Kattupalli were disrupted by a three-day work stoppage due to cyclone Nivar from November 24 to 26, followed by the receding impact of cyclone Buveri till December 8, resulting in surging inventory levels and a delay in berthing of vessels.

The port is deploying all the required resources to reduce berthing delays and to quickly turn around vessels, it said on December 11.

Adani Kattupalli Port is a unit of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, India’s biggest private port operating firm.