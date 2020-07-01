Kerala Maritime Board sets rates for coastal shipping incentive scheme

Kerala Maritime Board, the agency tasked with developing the state’s maritime sector, has finalised the rates for coastal shipping incentives to support the industry.

The scheme will be applicable to containers shipped between the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam in Cochin Port Trust and non-major ports in the state such as Kollam, Beypore and Azhikkal.

The incentive will be Rs 12,790 for a 20-foot loaded container and Rs 16,627 for a 40-foot loaded container for a Kochi to Beypore run.

For shipments from Kochi to Azhikkal port, the incentive will be Rs 20,774 for a 20-foot loaded container and Rs 27,007 for a 40-foot loaded container.

The incentive for the Kochi to Kollam route will be Rs 10,200 for a 20-foot loaded container and Rs 13,259 for a 40-foot loaded container, according to a guideline issued by the Board’s chief executive officer Geromic George.

The incentives will be valid for six months.

The rate chart on coastal shipping incentive removes the ambiguity emanating from an order issued by the Kerala government in June, approving the broad contours of the scheme.

