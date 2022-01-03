Kolkata Metro earns ₹3.75 crore by offering branding rights of seven stations to corporates

Kolkata Metro has offered branding rights of seven stations to corporate houses such as private universities, banks, health care institutions and insurance companies and has earned ₹3.75 crore in the first year itself.

“Five stations of North-South Metro namely Dumdum, Noapara, Belgachia, Esplanade and Park Street and two stations of East-West Metro namely Bengal Chemical & Sealdah (which will be operational shortly) have been offered for station branding rights..”, as per an official release issued by the Ministry of Railways on Monday.

The first trial run from Phoolbagan to Sealdah of East-West Metro was successfully completed this year, the statement elaborated. “Sealdah station of this corridor is all set to be commissioned very soon,” it stated.

Smart cards branded too

Metro smart cards have also been branded by two private concerns increasing Kolkata Metro’s earnings by ₹20.65 lakh. So far, 11 metro stations have been co-branded.

Branding of AFC-PC (automatic fare collection) gates of North-South corridor has also successfully been completed for a period of two years, the statement noted. It has earned ₹73.50 lakh by offering the branding rights of 350 gates of the stations.

Metro Railway is also working on extending the QR Code-based Ticketing System facility on North-South corridor within a few months after providing QR Code scanners and upgrading hardware of existing AFC gates in stations of North-South corridor, the release said.

As part of celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, QR Code Based Ticketing System has been introduced in East-West Metro from December 4.