Kolkata Metro earns ₹3.75 crore by offering branding rights of seven stations to corporates

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Kolkata Metro has offered branding rights of seven stations to corporate houses such as private universities, banks, health care institutions and insurance companies and has earned ₹3.75 crore in the first year itself.
“Five stations of North-South Metro namely Dumdum, Noapara, Belgachia, Esplanade and Park Street and two stations of East-West Metro namely Bengal Chemical & Sealdah (which will be operational shortly) have been offered for station branding rights..”, as per an official release issued by the Ministry of Railways on Monday.
The first trial run from Phoolbagan to Sealdah of East-West Metro was successfully completed this year, the statement elaborated. “Sealdah station of this corridor is all set to be commissioned very soon,” it stated.
Metro smart cards have also been branded by two private concerns increasing Kolkata Metro’s earnings by ₹20.65 lakh. So far, 11 metro stations have been co-branded.
Branding of AFC-PC (automatic fare collection) gates of North-South corridor has also successfully been completed for a period of two years, the statement noted. It has earned ₹73.50 lakh by offering the branding rights of 350 gates of the stations.
Metro Railway is also working on extending the QR Code-based Ticketing System facility on North-South corridor within a few months after providing QR Code scanners and upgrading hardware of existing AFC gates in stations of North-South corridor, the release said.
As part of celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, QR Code Based Ticketing System has been introduced in East-West Metro from December 4.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...