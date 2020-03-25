Konkan Railway helping in movement of essential commodities

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, in coordination with Zonal Railways, is operating freight trains to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

Konkan Railway passes through three States — Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka — and is working in close coordination with these State governments so that rakes of essential commodities are handled smoothly without any delay, amidst various restriction imposed in the wake of Covid-19, said a statement from the Railway.

During the situation of lockdown in various States, Konkan Railway staff have been deployed at various good sheds, stations and control offices and are working round the clock to ensure that the supply of essential items does not get affected.

To monitor the uninterrupted movement of essential commodities over the Indian Railway system, an emergency freight control is working in the Ministry of Railways. And, freight movement is being closely monitored by senior officials, the statement said.

Konkan Railway understands its crucial role during this difficult time and requests all the stakeholders to fully support in ensuring faster loading and unloading of essential supplies, the statement added.