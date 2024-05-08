The Pune-based KSH Logistics, a provider of integrated supply-chainlogistics solutions, has expanded its multi-client warehousing facility in Chennai spanning 25,000 sq ft.

The facility caters to various needs, including co-packing, distribution, e-commerce, and omnichannel services, meeting evolving customer demands, a press release said.

The facility in Pollivakam will be for one of the big tyre companies and an automotive company. With this expansion, KSH Logistics has extended its presence into key markets, boasting a total capacity exceeding 1 million square feet across India, said the release.

Through this initiative, the company aims to increase its total warehousing area to 2 million sq ft, said Vinay Patil, Vice President - Business Development of KSH Logistics.