Logistics

Landslides affect rail movement on Mangaluru-Bengaluru route

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on August 06, 2019 Published on August 06, 2019

Two trains have been partially cancelled

The South Western Railway zone has announced the partial cancellation of two trains due to landslip between Shiribagilu and Subramanya Road stations on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru railway route.

A press release said that incessant rainfall, between Shiribagilu and Subramanya Road stations, since Sunday evening had led to landslide.

Restoration work on the tracks is underway.

The release stated that a total of 213 millimetres (mm) of rainfall was recorded since Monday in the ghat section on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route.

Published on August 06, 2019
Indian Railways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BIAL raises ₹10,206-crore from banks for expansion