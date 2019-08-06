Landslides affect rail movement on Mangaluru-Bengaluru route

The South Western Railway zone has announced the partial cancellation of two trains due to landslip between Shiribagilu and Subramanya Road stations on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru railway route.

A press release said that incessant rainfall, between Shiribagilu and Subramanya Road stations, since Sunday evening had led to landslide.

Restoration work on the tracks is underway.

The release stated that a total of 213 millimetres (mm) of rainfall was recorded since Monday in the ghat section on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route.