LetsTransport partners with EVRE to charge its 1000-strong EV fleet

Logistics start-up LetsTransport has partnered with EV infrastructure company EVRE to provide parking and charging infrastructure for its fleet of 1,000 EV vehicles across 12 cities.

Under this partnership, EVRE plans to set up 1,000 EV charging stations across India in the next six months. These charging stations will be open for use by LetsTransport and other EV fleet owners as well.

LetsTransport has an active fleet of over 1,00,000 vehicles and plans to build a 100 per cent EV fleet. In October 2021, LetsTransport announced their fleet augmentation with 1000 electric vehicles to drive cost optimization and sustainability.

In this partnership, EVRE will be responsible for design, manufacturing and executing the operation and maintenance of the EV charging infrastructure. Whereas, LetsTransport will help determine where EVRE should set up charging stations for higher utilization. Further, the space for parking and charging the EV-fleet will also be provided by EVRE.

Speaking on the partnership, Pushkar Singh, CEO and Co-Founder, LetsTransport said, “At LetsTransport we have always believed in building a sustainable growth model. We have been working on EV pilots across India with our clients for over a year now and we firmly believe that EV is going to be the future of urban freight movement, especially in the last mile space. We are proud to partner with EVRE to overcome the challenge of EV adoption in the industry.”

Adding to this, Chandresh Sethia, Co-Founder of EVRE said, "The ease of sustaining a large EV fleet is what EVRE brings to the table. With over 650 operational public EV Charging stations across the country in the hub model, we are in a position to help any EV fleet owner exploit the best potential of their fleet and contribute to the holistic drive to bring down the carbon footprint of mobility.”

The phase-wise implementation will include EVRE setting up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru, 200 in Delhi NCR and expanding to cities like Chennai, Pune Hyderabad and others by 2022.