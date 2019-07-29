Logistics

Licenses of 2 SpiceJet pilots suspended for crash landing plane at Mumbai airport

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 29, 2019 Published on July 29, 2019

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended for one year the licences of two pilots — Captain Ajinkya Hanchate and Tushar Dasgupta — involved in an accident of a SpiceJet aircraft while landing at Mumbai airport on July 1, for a year.

In its report, the DGCA said that preliminary investigation revealed that the final approach was ‘unstabilised’ and that the aircraft touched down with high speed, about 1,600 meters away from runway 27, which resulted in a runway excursion (overrun from the runway surface).

The accident led the main runway being closed for about 96 hours in peak monsoon season, leading to cancellations and delayed flights. The Boeing 737 aircraft was arriving from Jaipur in rain at the Mumbai airport when the accident happened.

Pilots said the speed at which the aircraft lands, especially in the rain, is important as the aircraft should touch down at the correct point, which is typically the first 3,000 feet of the runway.

