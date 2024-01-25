Danish shipping company Maersk has increased its focus on the Indian sub-continent and the Middle East to address the challenge in the Red Sea and Suez Canal. It will launch a weekly Chennai service and a new Arabian Sea service.

It will introduce a new container service between India and Sri Lanka, and the Middle East.. From February 5, it will launch a new weekly Chennai service. Its rotation will be Salalah, Oman – Colombo, Sri Lanka – Ennore, India - Colombo, Sri Lanka - Salalah, Oman.

In Colombo, Maersk will have connections to Europe through its AE7 service and to the Far East with its AE55 service. Maersk said Both services include West Mediterranean hubs offering connections to North Europe.

As the situation around the Red Sea / Gulf of Aden persists, the line said it is working to maintain capacity and offer greater reliability for supply chains.

It will also introduce a new service called Arabian Sea Service. The rotation will be Salalah, Oman - Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates - Port Qasim, Pakistan – Pipavav, India - Nhava Sheva, India – Salalah, Oman. The first sailing in the service will be GSL Kalliopi, which will depart Salalah on February 9, the line said.

It will introduce the new weekly services connecting the Mediterranean and Red Sea.

The Gulf Service will serve Salalah, Oman - Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates – Doha, Qayar – Damma, Saudi Arabia - Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia - Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Duqm, Oman – Salalah, Oman. The first sailing will be San Clemente, departing from Salalah on February 5.

