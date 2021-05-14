Major ports handle 30% more cargo in April

Cargo handled at India’s dozen state-owned major ports soared 29.52 per cent in April to 61.52 million tonnes (mt) from 47.50 mt a year ago.

With the exception of New Mangalore Port Trust which posted a decline of 3.84 per cent, all the other ports got off to a solid start in the first month of the current fiscal, reversing the fall in traffic seen last year due to the coronavirus-induced demand compression.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s biggest state-owned container port near Mumbai, reported a 60 per cent rise in volumes to 6.32 mt (3.95 mt), according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Chennai Port Trust grew by 60.18 per cent to 3.91 mt (2.44 mt). Kamarajar Port Ltd handled 3.19 mt (2.08 mt) in April, a growth of 53.53 per cent.

Mormugao Port Trust handled 2.36 mt (1.55 mt), posting a growth of 51.77 per cent; V O Chidambaranar Port Trust grew by 42.05 per cent to 3.26 mt (2.29 mt);.

Cochin Port Trust handled 2.59 mt of cargo (1.87 mt), a growth of 38.26 per cent. Paradip Port Trust handled 11.20 mt (8.56 mt), a growth of 30.86 per cent.

Kolkata Port Trust handled 4.87 mt (3.74 mt), posting a growth of 30.21 per cent. Deendayal Port Trust handled 10.452 mt in April from 8.674 mt last year, a growth of 20.5 per cent.

Mumbai Port Trust handled 4.67 mt (4.08 mt), with a growth of 14.41 per cent. Visakhapatnam Port Trust handled 5.57 mt (5 mt), posting a growth of 11.20 per cent.

New Mangalore Port Trust handled 3.10 mt (3.22 mt), a decline of 3.84 per cent.

Iron ore including pellets recorded the highest growth in April of 96.51 per cent at 6.53 mt (3.32 mt).

Container cargo jumped 73.80 per cent in April to 942,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) (542,000 TEUs)r.

The 12 ports handled 8.51 mt of thermal and steam coal from 7.842 mt last year, a growth of 8.63 per cent.

Coking coal volumes rose 10.37 per cent to 4.72 mt (4.28 mt).

Crude oil, petroleum products, LPG/LNG cargo jumped 6.71 per cent to 17.42 mt (16.32 mt), the ministry said.