Major ports handle 30% more cargo in April

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Cargo handled at India’s dozen state-owned major ports soared 29.52 per cent in April to 61.52 million tonnes (mt) from 47.50 mt a year ago.
With the exception of New Mangalore Port Trust which posted a decline of 3.84 per cent, all the other ports got off to a solid start in the first month of the current fiscal, reversing the fall in traffic seen last year due to the coronavirus-induced demand compression.
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s biggest state-owned container port near Mumbai, reported a 60 per cent rise in volumes to 6.32 mt (3.95 mt), according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Chennai Port Trust grew by 60.18 per cent to 3.91 mt (2.44 mt). Kamarajar Port Ltd handled 3.19 mt (2.08 mt) in April, a growth of 53.53 per cent.
Mormugao Port Trust handled 2.36 mt (1.55 mt), posting a growth of 51.77 per cent; V O Chidambaranar Port Trust grew by 42.05 per cent to 3.26 mt (2.29 mt);.
Cochin Port Trust handled 2.59 mt of cargo (1.87 mt), a growth of 38.26 per cent. Paradip Port Trust handled 11.20 mt (8.56 mt), a growth of 30.86 per cent.
Kolkata Port Trust handled 4.87 mt (3.74 mt), posting a growth of 30.21 per cent. Deendayal Port Trust handled 10.452 mt in April from 8.674 mt last year, a growth of 20.5 per cent.
Mumbai Port Trust handled 4.67 mt (4.08 mt), with a growth of 14.41 per cent. Visakhapatnam Port Trust handled 5.57 mt (5 mt), posting a growth of 11.20 per cent.
New Mangalore Port Trust handled 3.10 mt (3.22 mt), a decline of 3.84 per cent.
Iron ore including pellets recorded the highest growth in April of 96.51 per cent at 6.53 mt (3.32 mt).
Container cargo jumped 73.80 per cent in April to 942,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) (542,000 TEUs)r.
The 12 ports handled 8.51 mt of thermal and steam coal from 7.842 mt last year, a growth of 8.63 per cent.
Coking coal volumes rose 10.37 per cent to 4.72 mt (4.28 mt).
Crude oil, petroleum products, LPG/LNG cargo jumped 6.71 per cent to 17.42 mt (16.32 mt), the ministry said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...