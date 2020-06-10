MakeMyTrip, Meru tie-up to provide ultra-sanitized cab services across all major airports

Optimise your smartphone for work
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
In a bid to provide an end-to-end contactless journey to air travellers, MakeMyTrip has partnered with Meru to provide ultra-sanitized cab services across all major airports in India. Through this partnership, the company aims to continue extending a seamless and connected air travel experience on a single platform – from booking flight tickets to experiencing a safe and contactless cab journey, with greater emphasis on the hygiene and safety of travellers.
To offer a hassle-free booking experience, the company has integrated the cab booking option into the flight’s funnel – enabling flyers to book their flight and airport cab service, together, with just one click.
Talking about the safety initiatives undertaken by MakeMyTrip to offer a sanitized airport cab experience, Parikshit Choudhury, Chief Business Officer – Ground Transport of MakeMyTrip said, “ Through this partnership with Meru, we are confident of addressing one of the most real concerns of travellers during this difficult time, that of their safety. The partnership will help us provide a seamless and safe experience and takes one big worry away for our users who are flying, by helping them pre-book their airport transfers. With its exemplary safety standards for both riders and drivers, this partnership helps us prioritize travellers’ health and safety at all times of their travel journey.”
The OTA seems to be committed to prioritizing safety while minimizing the exposure of the driver-partner and the passenger throughout the trip, a slew of stringent hygiene measures have been implemented by both the brands at all touchpoints. Some of the safety procedures include ozone sanitization that helps control the spread of viruses and bacteria inside the cab, Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) sanitization of the cab’s exteriors, temperature check of the driver-partner at the designated sanitization hubs at the airports. Additionally, upgraded hygiene measures within the cab include the Air-protect Barrier sheet between the rider and the driver-partner, availability of alcohol-based hand sanitizer in the cab, among others.
Commenting on the partnership, Sandeep Dongre, COO at Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd. said, “Meru has always put its best foot forward when it comes to riding safety and reliability. During this challenging time, Meru has implemented 7-tier safety measures to provide safe ride experience to our passengers, driver-partners, and also our ground staff. With this partnership, Meru compliments MakeMyTrip by providing safe and sanitized ultra-hygienic cab services to all the passengers travelling to and fro the airport. Thus completing the entire travel value chain for a customer. The synergy between the two brands will ensure a seamless travel experience to our riders.”
To offer a safe environment to air travellers, MakeMyTrip is also working collectively with airline partners to elevate safety standards at various travel touchpoints. In parallel, the company, through its various awareness-building initiatives, continues to encourage travellers to adopt and practice personal hygiene and other mandatory safety norms while flying and riding with cab partners.
