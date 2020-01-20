Mangaluru airport on high alert after explosives found in bag

Mangaluru International Airport was put on high alert as security agencies found explosives in an unclaimed bag in its premises on Monday. The explosive material, which was found in the bag, was diffused later.

PS Harsha, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru, said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport found an unclaimed bag, and followed the security protocol to handle it.

Mangaluru Police, which was informed about the unclaimed bag, put the bomb disposal and detection squad into action to handle it. The squad, which secured the bag, put it in a threat-containment vehicle. It was taken to an open space at Kenjar, around a km away from the airport to be diffused.

Primary investigations show that a middle-aged man, who concealed his identity by wearing a cap, came to the airport in an autorickshaw.

He said that the Mangaluru Police has formed three teams. Experts are analysing the contents of the material found in the bag. Stating that investigation is progressing well in the case, Harsha said he has hopes that it will reach a decisive stage soon.

Police have also shared the available information with the other security agencies concerned. Public can also give information on the suspects, if they come across anything on this matter. Stating that security has been intensified in Mangaluru, Harsha said police officials have taken all steps to ensure safety of the people in the region.

Earlier in the day, CISF DIG, Anil Pandey, told ANI that CISF found traces of improvised explosive device (IED) from a bag lying near the ticket counter at Mangaluru airport.