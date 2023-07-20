Mangaluru International Airport has operationalised two additional aerobridges. With this, the total number of such bridges at the airport has gone up to six.

This facility gives the airline much needed operational flexibility to use it, especially during monsoon where shifting passengers from the plane on the apron to the terminal and vice-versa from the open bay poses a challenge.

Attached to the new integrated terminal building, these aerobridges also enable the airport to optimally utilise the 11 parking stands available on the apron. While six of these stands are connected to the terminal with aerobridges, the rest are open bays.

The airport operationalised the new aerobridges in consultation with the stakeholders.

A media statement said the aerobridges can be used with aircraft, such as Airbus A320, A321 or Boeing 737-800, that the airline operating at this airport utilises for domestic and international operations to Mangaluru. Airlines bring passengers to and from the plane to the terminal in coaches on routes where they deploy an ATR. The airport has been using aerobridges since 2010 and has steadily gone on to increase their numbers to the current six.

