Maruti, Hyundai get into the Diwali spirit

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday launched festival edition variants of three of its best-selling cars — Alto, Celerio and WagonR.
These variants are accentuated with a dynamic accessory kit that offers better looks, style and comfort. The Festive Edition kits are available at a special price of ₹25,490 for Alto, ₹25,990 for Celerio and ₹29,990 for WagonR and will be fitted at Maruti Suzuki dealerships by trained manpower, the company said in a statement.
Maruti Suzuki grabs more than 50% of PV retail pie in October
“The entry car segment has witnessed a surge in demand this year. Maruti Suzuki’s stalwarts — Alto, WagonR and Celerio — collectively contribute 75 per cent of the entry segment and have driven the revival of entry segment cars. In the current times, customers are looking for options that offer trustworthy performance and are high on style quotient,” said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL.
These special editions will stir up festive enthusiasm and the exclusive accessory kits for every edition will empower customers to choose and reflect their own distinctive styles, he said.
Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India has also announced a celebratory ‘Pre-Diwali-Camp’ with special service offers on car beautification. Customers can beautify their cars for the festive period of Diwali just as they do their homes, with affordable prices starting at ₹263.
Will the Hyundai i20 be the bright spot of 2020?
Other offers for Pre Diwali-Camp (in select cities) include 20 per cent discount on paint protection treatment, exterior beautification, 20 per cent discount on interior enrichment, interior foam cleaning, engine cleaning/dressing and windscreen treatment, the company said.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Edelweiss and ICICI Prudential are among the best performers despite contrasting styles
Investors with a short-term perspective and high-risk appetite can buy the stock of D-Link India. Since the ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...