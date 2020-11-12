Maruti, Hyundai get into the Diwali spirit

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday launched festival edition variants of three of its best-selling cars — Alto, Celerio and WagonR.

These variants are accentuated with a dynamic accessory kit that offers better looks, style and comfort. The Festive Edition kits are available at a special price of ₹25,490 for Alto, ₹25,990 for Celerio and ₹29,990 for WagonR and will be fitted at Maruti Suzuki dealerships by trained manpower, the company said in a statement.

“The entry car segment has witnessed a surge in demand this year. Maruti Suzuki’s stalwarts — Alto, WagonR and Celerio — collectively contribute 75 per cent of the entry segment and have driven the revival of entry segment cars. In the current times, customers are looking for options that offer trustworthy performance and are high on style quotient,” said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL.

These special editions will stir up festive enthusiasm and the exclusive accessory kits for every edition will empower customers to choose and reflect their own distinctive styles, he said.

‘Pre-Diwali-Camp’

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India has also announced a celebratory ‘Pre-Diwali-Camp’ with special service offers on car beautification. Customers can beautify their cars for the festive period of Diwali just as they do their homes, with affordable prices starting at ₹263.

Other offers for Pre Diwali-Camp (in select cities) include 20 per cent discount on paint protection treatment, exterior beautification, 20 per cent discount on interior enrichment, interior foam cleaning, engine cleaning/dressing and windscreen treatment, the company said.