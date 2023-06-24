The Maritime Association of Shipowners Shipmanagers and Agents (MASSA) is to take up the denial of ‘shore leave’ to seafarers at Mumbai Port with the Shipping Ministry.

A delegation comprising of senior members of MASSA will meet the Union Minister of State for Shipping, Shripad Naik in Mumbai on June 25 on ‘International Day of The Seafarer’ to discuss the problems related to denial of ‘shore leave’ at Mumbai Port.

At the same time, the authorities do allow shore leaves to Indian seafarers working aboard ships that visit or call The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority in Navi Mumbai, said MASSA Chairman Capt Girish Phadnis. This is a grave injustice to the seafarers who have rights for shore leave. In pre Covid times, ‘shore leave’ was allowed to Indian seafarers at Mumbai Port trust, he added.

Once a cargo ship has docked at any port in the world, seafarers often attempt to disembark the ship for a limited number of hours or few days under ‘shore leave’ permission facility granted by the local marine or security administration of the country to get a short respite from their work duties.

The period of the leave can vary depending on the time the ship is scheduled to be on the port. Indian authorities currently do not allow shore leaves to Indian seafarers serving on ships which call or visit Mumbai Port, MAASA said in a statement.

Seafarers working without adequate shore leave are more vulnerable to mental exhaustion which gravely affects their work efficiency aboard the cargo ships. Confined spaces and monotonous routine of seafarers aboard cargo vessels leads to acute boredom. Living constantly under such circumstances often results in stress, depression, and home sickness. The mental health of seafarers is thus boosted through the shore leaves.

India has a vast population of over three lakh highly skilled seafarers who round the clock serve specialised cargo and cruise ships globally in various positions throughout the year. MASSA’s endeavour to facilitate shore leave through a representation will prove to be extremely advantageous for Indian seafarers, the statement said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit