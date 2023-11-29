Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has virtually inaugurated the luxury vessel ‘Classic Imperial’, the biggest of its kind tourist vessel in Kerala.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said cruise tourism has endless possibilities in the country, especially in Kerala. A serious intervention will be made to secure more support from the banking sector for the construction of vessels

The salient and pleasing ‘Classic Imperial’ reflects not only professional excellence and innovation but also the determination and dedication of the entrepreneur. The success story of Nishijith K John, an entrepreneur who made the vessel a reality, is an inspiring one. Union Minister also invited Nishijit to vessel construction ventures in Maharashtra.

Classic Imperial is the biggest of its kind tourist vessel in Kerala which can accommodate up to 150 passengers at a time.

The vessel is 50 meters long, 11 meters wide and 10 meters high with IRS (Indian Registrar of Shipping) safety certification. From wedding ceremonies to company conferences, the design of the Imperial Classic is done in a way that can host such many things. Centralized AC, DJ booths, open bath, dining area with state-of-the-art facilities, spacious hall, green room, lounge, etc. are part of the vessel.

The construction of the vessel started in March 2020. It was realized by Nishijith K John, Managing Director, Neo Classic Cruises and Tours Pvt Ltd. Nishijith, who entered the backwater tourism sector with a rented boat, had set up the construction centre by renting the Cochin Port land for Rs1.20 lakh per month. However, the Covid period had resulted in a slowdown in construction.