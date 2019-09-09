Mitsubishi’s proposal to increase stake to 25% in TVS Auto Solutions cleared

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday said it has given nod to Japan-based Mitsubishi Corporation for increasing stake in TVS Automobile Solutions to 25 per cent.
The CCI in a tweet said it “approves increase in shareholding of Mitsubishi Corporation in TVS Automobile Solutions Private Limited from 3.26 per cent to 25 per cent.”
“The parties submit that MC (Mitsubishi Corporation) and TASL (TVS Automobile Solutions Private Ltd) are not engaged in the production/sale of any similar or substitutable products or services in India.”
“Accordingly, the proposed transaction does not give rise to any competition concerns regardless of the manner in which relevant market defined for the purpose of this filing,” a combination notice filed with the CCI said.
In another tweet, CCI said it “approves acquisition of shareholding in Aakash Educational Services Limited by Singapore VII Topco I.”
According to the notice, the proposed transaction relates to the acquisition of 37.5 per cent equity shareholding in Aakash Educational Services by Singapore VII Topco I.
The acquirer is a Singapore-based special purpose vehicle and is engaged in investment holding and related activities.
“However, at present, it does not have any business operations, in India or worldwide,” the CCI said.
Aakash Educational Services, on the other hand, is engaged in providing entrance test preparatory services and foundation courses to students through different modes.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...