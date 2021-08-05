Logistics

Mitsui invests $4.1 million in Indian biomass logistic company

August 05, 2021

Firm makes announcement on Wednesday

Japanese trader Mitsui & Co will invest ₹300 million (about $4.1 million) in Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt Ltd, the Indian company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Punjab Renewable Energy Systems, an Indian biomass supply-chain management company, is involved in the collection, storage and processing of agricultural residues and the production of biomass.

