MOL Logistics, Seaways Shipping ink MoU for supply chain services

Seaways Shipping and Logistics Ltd (Seaways Shipping) and MOL Logistics (India) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide supply chain and turnkey logistics services in India.

MOL Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd is the Indian unit of Japan’s MOL Logistics Co Ltd, the core logistics company of the MOL Group, offering air, sea and land cargo transportation services.

The collaboration between Seaways Shipping and MOL seeks to enable the two companies to participate in prospective bids and project proposals with clients in India and abroad, Seaways Shipping and Logistics said in a statement.

The areas of collaboration cover all turnkey logistics activities including warehousing, Customs clearance, container line (non-vessel owning common carrier), vessel agency, transportation/ trucking, bulk cargo handling, supply chain management, procurement and other logistics.

“While Seaways has a strong understanding of the Indian business environment and enjoys the confidence of a large client base, MOL Logistics brings to the table its global network, longstanding clients and an enviable track record. We will now be able to offer our customers a range of shipping and logistics solutions that are more efficient and cost-effective across any part of the world,” P Vivek Anand, Director (Marketing) of Seaways, said.

“We have been looking at expanding our presence across geographies. India has tremendous potential for growth, and we are looking forward to this collaboration with Seaways Shipping.” Ryoji Yamamoto, Director, MOL Logistics (India) said.