Mumbai airport handled 51.58 million passengers in 2023, the highest till date.

Traffic grew 110 per cent compared to 2019, driven by an increase in flights and loads. During the year, the airport handled 3.34 lakh flights, a growth of 20 per cent over 2022.

In CY 2023, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai retained their positions as the top domestic destinations for Mumbai airport, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international choices. Among airlines, IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India led the domestic market share. On the international front, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates maintained their leading positions, Mumbai airport said in a statement on Tuesday.