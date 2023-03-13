Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which had a successful start to the year, is again seeing soaring demand for air traffic.

Over 40 lakh passengers passed through it in February 2023, once again surpassing the pre-Covid level passenger mark. The rise in passenger volume is led by growing demand for domestic leisure travel and other segments of travel across India, as well as passenger confidence in CSMIA.

CSMIA catered to around 45 lakh passengers in January and over 40 lakh passengers across 24,292 flights in February 2023, which is 57 per cent higher than that in February 2022 flight movements.

Of the overall passenger movement, 75 per cent comprised domestic passenger traffic and the remaining 25 per cent international passengers. The airport has achieved 2 per cent growth over pre-Covid levels, with passenger traffic of 3.9 million recorded in February 2020.

On February 12, overall domestic air passenger traffic touched 4,37,800 on 2,935 departures in a single day across India. The Civil Aviation Ministry said, “Indian aviation reaches new heights as domestic aviation operations soar higher, with the highest ever post-Covid passenger movement.” The uptick in air passenger movement is a positive sign and a testament to the trust and rising confidence in safety standards and improved customer experience by CSMIA and the aviation industry alike.

Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi remain the three international destinations with highest passenger traffic through Mumbai. Similarly, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa retain their position as the top three preferred domestic destinations. CSMIA currently acts as a gateway to 65 domestic and 47 international destinations for passengers from Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

With pent-up demand for travel and the summer vacations, CSMIA is geared for additional demand. CSMIA aims to offer travellers transiting through the airport a best-in-class travel experience.

