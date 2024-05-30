Central Railway is undertaking a 63-hour and 32-hour railway block to widen platforms at Thane and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway stations.

Local train services during the block will not be available between Byculla and CSMT railway stations during the 36 hours of railway block between 12.30 am on June 1 to 12.30 pm, on June 2. Train services will be operated up to Dadar and Byculla railway stations.

The 63-hour railway block will be undertaken on the Kalyan bound fast railway line between 12.39 am on May 31 to 3.30 pm on June 2.

930 local train services will be cancelled during the block, including 161 services cancelled on Friday, 534 services cancelled on Saturday and 235 local train services cancelled on Sunday. Additionally, 444 local train services will be shortened. 73 outstation trains will be cancelled during the block period.

“Central Railway appeals to passengers to avoid travelling on these days or undertake travel only if needed to reduce the crowd at platforms. These blocks are essential for infrastructure upgradation and long-term benefits,” mentions a statement from Central Railway.