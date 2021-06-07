Mumbai Metro extends operational hours from today

Mumbai Metro has extended the operational hours in the evening from Monday. The last metro train will now leave from Versova at 9:50 pm and from Ghatkopar at 10:15 pm. .

“#MumbaiMetroOne has extended its operational hours in the evening. Now board the last train from Versova at 9:50 pm and from Ghatkopar at 10:15 pm,” Mumbai Metro tweeted from its official account.

It has also increased daily train trips for commuters, with effect from Monday, with an improved frequency of 10 minutes during peak time and 15 minutes during off-peak hours.

At present, metro services are available with the first train from Versova at 7.50 am and the last train from Ghatkopar at 10.15 pm. Now, the first train from Versova will leave at 06:50 am and the last train from Ghatkopar at 10:15pm,” it had said in a tweet.

Mumbai Metro services reopened in October last year without age or gender restrictions and with strict safety protocols.