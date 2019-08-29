Mundra Port steps up security measures in the wake of terror threats along Gujarat Coast

Gujarat’s Mundra Port, India’s biggest commercial port and the flagship port run by billionaire Gautam Adani, has stepped up security measures on the shore side. This comes after the Indian Coast Guard said that Pakistan-trained commandos are likely to infiltrate into Indian territory through the Kutch region, preferably via the sea route to create communal disturbance or terrorist attack in Gujarat.

“All stakeholders “to institute preventive measures to mitigate hostile attacks and assume highest state of readiness and be vigilant towards any attempts to breach our coastal security. Any suspicious activities by individuals/vessels/ crafts/ boats approaching towards the coast are to be tracked continuously and information to be disseminated to all concerned,” Captain Anubhav Jain, Head, Marine Services, Mundra Port, wrote in the advisory.

“All shipping agents and stake holders are directed to inform their vessels accordingly and report any suspicious activity to marine control station and port operation centre immediately,” Jain wrote in the advisory.

Mundra port is an International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS Code) compliant port with Level 1 security.

ISPS is a comprehensive set of measures framed by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to enhance the security of ships and port facilities, developed in response to the perceived threats to ships and port facilities in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States (US).