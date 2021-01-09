Mundra port to charge $20 per person for crew change from Feb

Mundra port in Gujarat and run by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) said it will levy a facilitation charge of $20 per person for crew change.

The levy will be collected from February 1.

Mundra port has been a key player in facilitating crew changes for vessels and has been a preferred destination for carrying out such activities, with a fully operational immigration check post, Captain Sachin Srivastava, HOD, Marine Services, said in a January 8 circular to shipping agents/lines.

“To facilitate the same, a nominal facilitation charges of $20 shall be applicable per person for any crew change at Mundra port from February 1, he said.

Crew change facilitation charge include screening and clearance at port security gate but excludes immigration and Customs charges.

The planning for Covid-19 test, quarantine compliance, logistics and mobilisation for all associated services should be arranged by the shipping agents/lines.

The Covid-19 pandemic restrictions on travel and transit have severely impacted crew change on ships globally.

Some 4 lakh seafarers from across the globe are now stranded on ships, continuing to work but unable to be relieved, in a deepening crew change crisis which threatens trade and maritime safety.

Some seafarers have now been at sea for 17 months without a break, well beyond the 11-month limit set out in the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC). Besides the 4 lakh seafarers stuck at sea, another 4 lakh are unable to join ships.

The government has allowed sign on and sign off of Indian as well as foreign seafarers at Indian ports based on a standard operating procedure/protocol framed by the director general of shipping.

India, one of the top five suppliers of crew to the global shipping industry, has also designated seafarers as “key workers”.

A “key worker” designation for seafarers exempts these professionals from specific Covid-related travel restrictions, allowing them to travel between their country of residence and ships, and to be repatriated at the end of their contracts.

From December 1, 2020, Kattupalli port near Chennai and run by APSEZ started levying a facilitation charge of $50 per person for crew change.