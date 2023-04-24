Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday will inaugurate the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCWPC), IIT M – Discovery Campus on Monday in Thaiyur in Chennai outskirts.
Under the Sagarmala Programme, the NTCWPC has been established in IIT Madras at the cost of ₹77 crore. The institute acts as a technological arm of the Ministry and develops technologies and application products to provide solutions to various challenges faced by the ports and shipping Sector.