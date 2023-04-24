Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday will inaugurate the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCWPC), IIT M – Discovery Campus on Monday in Thaiyur in Chennai outskirts.

Under the Sagarmala Programme, the NTCWPC has been established in IIT Madras at the cost of ₹77 crore. The institute acts as a technological arm of the Ministry and develops technologies and application products to provide solutions to various challenges faced by the ports and shipping Sector.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit