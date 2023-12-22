Over 57 per cent of the construction of the Navi Mumbai airport is complete and the project is ready for commercial launch by December 2024, an airport spokesperson said..

Nearly 2800 metres of 3700-metre long runway strip has been laid and the remaining portion will be complete after the flattening of a hillock on the site by January end. Construction of the terminal, ATC tower and ancillary buildings is underway.

Indian Oil Corporation will lay a common-use underground fuel pipeline from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust to the airport. Fuel facilities inside the terminal are being developed by the airport operator. Contracts for baggage handling, x-ray machines, aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles have been finalised as the airport prepares for launch next year.

Scheduled commencement

“Navi Mumbai Airport International Pvt. Ltd. took over the construction of the airport a change in management in August 2021. Today, the company has focused all its efforts to complete the first and second phases of the airport and achieve commercial operations scheduled commencement by December 2024,” the spokesperson said. Initially, the airport will be able to handle 20 million passengers annually.

“Substantial amount of work has been completed at the air side, land side and on the runway. The work at the terminal building is also going in full swing. As of November 30th, we completed 57 per cent of the physical work on the site ,” he added.

The Adani group is executing the project after taking over reins from GVK group in 2021. Conceptualised over four decades ago, the Navi Mumbai airport has been hit by hurdles such as litigation and land acquisition delays. However, now there is a push to complete the project ahead of schedule.

The spokesperson said that the airport will be built in five phases and its four terminals will be interconnected for hub operations. “Our passenger terminals are designed with the most convenient walking distances, from check-in to boarding gates. We plan to bring in a unique fusion of traditional Indian ambiance with futuristic elegance & functionality,” he added

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit