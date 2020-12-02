NCLT to hear Jet Airways resolution plan on Dec 11

The Mumbai Bench of NCLT will hear Jet Airways’ resolution plan submitted by Murali Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital among other connected matters of claims on December 11.

Earlier, it was said that the resolution plan would be heard on December 3; however, the Bench on Wednesday heard multiple miscellaneous applications filed by unions including the pilot union, the engineer union, and Jet Lite’s employee union on issues related to their salary claims.

The Bench also heard a MA filed by lawyers on behalf of the Airports Authority of India regarding their claims for premises used by Jet at 24 airports.

The Bench heard all of these matters briefly and asked the Resolution Professional’s counsel what percentage of the CoC had approved the resolution plan.

To this, the counsel said that it had got 99.22 per cent of votes in favour of Kalrock and Jalan’s plan.

The counsels then requested that the matter be heard at the earliest so that the airline could benefit from the summer schedule slots.

The matter was then posted for December 11.