New Act to govern major ports notified in gazette

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Centre has notified the Major Port Authorities Act, 2021 in the gazette after it was signed into law by the President Ram Nath Kovind.
The law was passed by Parliament on February 10.
The Act will convert 11 of the 12 ports run by the Central government into “authorities” from the current “trustee” set-up, in the biggest structural reform of state-owned ports ever attempted by any government.
Chennai Port Trust, Cochin Port Trust, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (near Mumbai), Deendayal Port Trust (Kandla), Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust (Kolkata), Mumbai Port Trust, New Mangalore Port Trust, Mormugao Port Trust, Paradip Port Trust, V.O.Chidambaranar Port Trust (Thoothukudi) and Visakhapatnam Port Trust will be brought under the new Act.
Currently, these 11 ports function as trusts under a law framed more than five decades ago called the Major Port Trusts Act 1963.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Investors can choose from three ETFs and one index fund benchmarked to Nifty 50 Value 20
The scheme invests in both value and growth stocks, and follows a buy-and-hold strategy
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...