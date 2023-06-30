New Mangalore Port handled the highest-ever container parcel size of 2,689 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) on Friday.

MSC MAKOTO II, a Panama-flagged container vessel, berthed at New Mangalore Port on Friday, carried 1,210 TEUs of import containers and 1,479 TEUs of export containers.

Quoting AV Ramana, Chairman of New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), a media statement said: “We are thrilled to announce the call by the vessel carrying the highest parcel size of 2,689 TEUs of containers at berth no. 14. This milestone showcases our commitment to deliver world class services to our esteemed clients. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our team and the unwavering support from our stakeholders. New Mangalore Port remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, and we will continue to invest in modernising our infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of the trade community.”

Through the port’s policy interventions, such as fixed window for berthing, and various initiatives for commercial inducement to promote containerised handling, coupled with improved productivity through the mechanized terminal, the port has emerged as the frontrunner in container handling in the region catering to the growing demands of domestic and international trade, the statement said. This latest achievement highlights the port’s strategic vision and flawless execution, demonstrating its efficiency, capacity, and commitment to enhancing trade operations, it said.

In April 2022, JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt Ltd operationalised a mechanised container terminal at NMPA. JSW has signed a concession agreement with NMPA to mechanise berth no. 14.

The port’s achievements in container handling at berth no. 14, through JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt Ltd, underscore its determination to contribute to the growth and development of the regional and national economy, it added.

