New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) is implementing three projects worth ₹695 crore under the PM Gati Shakti programme.

Participating in a meeting convened by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, to review the initiatives taken by various ports for facilitating Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Operational Efficiency Through Technology (OETT) to boost growth under PM Gati Shakti National Plan, AV Ramana, Chairman of NMPT, said NMPT is taking up project such as the mechanization of berth no. 14 for handling container and other cargoes on DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate, transfer) basis with JSW at cost of ₹281 crore; construction of new berth no. 17 for handling bulk and dry-bulk cargoes worth ₹217 crore; and construction of fishing harbour at Kulai at cost of ₹197 crore under the PM Gati Shakti programme.

10 new projects

Apart from this, the port has also identified 10 new projects with an approximate investment of ₹2940 crore. Amongst the above projects, 36 acres of land has been already allotted to four projects worth ₹640 crore in view of enabling port-led industrialisation and increased cargo inflow to the port.

He said the fifth project of constructing a skill development centre is also underway as the project is under evaluation by an investor. Feasibility studies are also underway in the remaining projects and discussions are on with the prospective investors.

Ramana also highlighted the rail and road connectivity issues faced by the port and its users. He said better connectivity would lead to increased cargo volume to the port and economic growth of the hinterland.

The Minister also reviewed various initiatives taken up by NMPT in enhancing EoDB and OETT.