New Mangalore Port is expected to atttract 10 cruise vessels during the current cruise season.

This was revealed at the cruise tourism sensitisation programme for stakeholders at New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) on Monday.

The cruise season at New Mangalore Port will begin with the calling of cruise vessel ‘Seven Seas Navigator’ on December 8. The port would be hosting 10 cruise vessels in the 2023-24 cruise season beginning in the second week of December and lasting till the second week of May 2024.

The NMPA is trying for domestic cruise calls at New Mangalore.

Speaking on the occasion, AV Ramana, Chairman of NMPA, stressed the need for ensuring a positive tourism experience that will encourage tourists to share their pleasant encounters with others back home.

Emphasising the need to educate stakeholders on effectively handling cruise tourists, he urged all stakeholders present at the event to collaborate and align their efforts with the Government’s tourism development initiatives.

The cruise tourism sensitisation programme was designed to raise awareness about the importance of the cruise tourism and enhance collaboration among the various stakeholders involved in handling the cruise passengers and ships with specific reference to the implementation of standard operating procedures for the movement of cruise vessels and cruise passengers.

