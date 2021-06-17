New weekly container ship service connecting Cochin, Chennai ports with Middle East launched

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Global logistics company DP World has welcomed a new weekly India South Gulf (ISG) Service at its port terminals in Chennai and Cochin. The new service is jointly operated by a global shipping line – Evergreen Line, and feeder operators – Feedertech and Express Feeders.
The new weekly service will directly connect DP World-operated Chennai Container Terminal (CCT) and International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Cochin with the Middle East Region.
With the addition of this service, both CCT and ICTT will boast of three direct weekly services to and from the Middle East. The new service will further boost trade between India and UAE thereby providing customers more options to move their cargo on this key and the fastest growing trade lane.
The service will immensely benefit customers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu as well as those based out of Bangalore who can use rail connections to connect cargo directly to ICTT. The new service will also provide connections to Colombo increasing weekly feeder frequency from Chennai and Cochin.
The service commenced with the call of vessel MV Ever Chant operated by Evergreen Line at Chennai and Cochin. MV Hansa Rotenburg operated by Feedertech was the second vessel deployed on this service.
The third vessel MV Winner operated by Xpress Feeders is scheduled to make the call in the coming week.
The service port rotation is Chennai – Colombo – Cochin – Jebel Ali – Cochin – Colombo – Chennai.
R Venkatesh, CEO, DP World Port Terminal Chennai, said the ISG Service will enhance direct weekly connections to the Middle East from Chennai Port. “It will allow our customers to connect their cargo seamlessly to some of the fastest growing markets in the Middle East,” he said.
Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Port Terminal Cochin, said addition of the new ISG service will enhance our integrated solution offerings between India and the Middle East. It will provide our customers with direct, reliable and cost-effective connections to Jebel Ali, which is the busiest trade hub in the region, and thereby allowing them to grow their business on this significant trade route.
