NHAI records highest daily toll collection at Rs 86.2 cr

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recorded highest Rs 86.2 crore daily toll collection on Sunday, its Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said.
The highest daily toll collection via electronic system of FASTags has also been recorded at Rs 50 crore (single day collection) in January 2020 as compared to Rs 23 crore in November 2019.
“The NHAI has recorded its highest toll collection on a daily basis at Rs 86.2 crore two days back,” Sandhu said at National Highways Excellence Award 2019 here on Tuesday.
Sandhu said the daily transactions via FASTags have also risen to around 30 lakh per day in January 2020 from 8 lakh in July 2019.
He said the Jodhpur toll plaza in Jaipur region has outperformed others in implementation of FASTags with around 91 per cent of toll collection taking place via FASTags.
Toll plazas in Bhopal and Gandhinagar have also performed well in FASTag implementation, he added.
As of December 2019, over 1 crore FASTags have been issued with over 30 lakh FASTags issued in November and December, following daily sales of 1.5-2 lakh FASTags.
The government has rolled out FASTag-based electronic toll collection mechanism from December 15 cross all toll plazas of the NHAI.
The government has mandated the use of FASTags across at least 75 per cent lanes of toll plazas and has restricted use of cash mode of payment to a maximum of 25 per cent lanes of toll plazas.
FASTags-based toll collection system has been rolled out across over 527 national highways.
