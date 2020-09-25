NHAI scraps practice of declaring estimated concession value of ToT road projects in bidding

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to scrap the practice of announcing the initial estimated concession value (IECV) for toll-operate and transfer (ToT) highway projects put to tender to deter private firms from indulging in cartelization.
“The estimated concession value of each project (the initial estimated concession value of NHAI) shall be disclosed after receipt of technical bids and after declaring the selected bidder. The assessment of actual concession fee, however, will have to be made by the bidders,” NHAI said in a document.
The non-disclosure of IECV was approved by the inter-ministerial committee comprising ministry of road transport and highways, department of economic affairs, department of financial services, department f legal affairs and NITI Aayog at a meeting on September 10.
The NHAI has also decided to reduce the concession period for ToT road projects to 20 years from 30 years.
ToT model for road projects
Under the ToT model, the right to collect user-fee or toll on selected national highway stretches built through public funding will be auctioned and assigned to a concessionaire for a period of 20 years against an upfront payment of a lump-sum amount (concession fee) to the government.
Explaining the rationale to do away with the disclosure of IECV, a government official said: “ Disclosing the initial estimated concession value is probably one of the reasons why bidders are seen just sticking around that without having their own assessment. They are somehow trying to put one rupee above it or something like that. It is a kind of indirect cartelization. We want to stop that”.
The IECV will be now decided just before the financial bid are opened, he said.
The concession period was reduced to 20 years after private firms suggested that 30 years was too long a period for any kind of revenue visibility.
In the first ToT bundle, nine contiguous stretches of highways totalling 680 km generated a premium of $500 million for NHAI, translating into a premium of about $1 million per km. A consortium of Ashoka Buildcon and Australia’s Macquarie Group placed the winning bid of $1.5 billion against a reserve price of $1 billion (the net present value of future cash flows).
The second ToT package covering stretches in Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal was below the reserve price and was scrapped.
Singapore-based toll road operator Cube Highways and Infrastructure won the third bundle of ToT highway project by placing the highest bid of Rs 5,011 crore.
The Cube Highways bid was a tad higher than the reserve price of Rs 4,994 crores set by the NHAI for some 566 kms of highways spread across Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.
The bidding for the fourth ToT bundle is currently on.
NHAI is looking to raise Rs 84,800 crore by offering 6,165 km of highways under ToT by 2024, each involving a ticket price of about $1 billion.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...