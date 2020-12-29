Nilgiri Mountain Railway services to resume from December 31

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Train services in the Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam (Ooty) section of Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) will resume daily from December 31.
Upon resumption, the NMR services will be operated as fully reserved special trains, says a press release from Southern Railway.
One pair of fully reserved special train will be run between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam, and three pairs of fully booked special trains will be operated between Coonoor and Udagamandalam.
All the Covid-19 safety protocols will be strictly followed. Passengers are requested to cooperate with Railways and adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing face masks and social distancing.
The same fare structure that was in force in pre-Covid-19 times (before the suspension of services) will continue.
Only reserved passengers will be allowed to travel in the NMR train services. Advance booking for the special trains is open, the statement said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...