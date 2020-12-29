Nilgiri Mountain Railway services to resume from December 31

Train services in the Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam (Ooty) section of Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) will resume daily from December 31.

Upon resumption, the NMR services will be operated as fully reserved special trains, says a press release from Southern Railway.

One pair of fully reserved special train will be run between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam, and three pairs of fully booked special trains will be operated between Coonoor and Udagamandalam.

All the Covid-19 safety protocols will be strictly followed. Passengers are requested to cooperate with Railways and adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

The same fare structure that was in force in pre-Covid-19 times (before the suspension of services) will continue.

Only reserved passengers will be allowed to travel in the NMR train services. Advance booking for the special trains is open, the statement said.