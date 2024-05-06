New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) conducted a workshop on ‘maritime adversities’ in Mangaluru on Monday. The workshop was aimed at enhancing awareness and preparedness among all stakeholders regarding the challenges faced in the maritime industry and the strategies to mitigate potential adversities.

Speaking on the occasion, AV Ramana, NMPA Chairman, said the volatile monsoon conditions in the Arabian Sea from June to November pose risks to maritime operations.

Stressing the need for awareness among stakeholders regarding vessel fitness regulations and rogue vessels, he highlighted NMPA’s measures, including a standard operating procedure, to prevent incidents and pollution.

SR Pattanayak, Deputy Conservator of NMPA, gave a brief background on the roles and responsibilities of different organisations and government bodies, assessing crises in advance and aiming to achieve better coordination during crises.

Mullai Muhilan MP, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, inaugurated the workshop.

RD Tripathi, Environment Advisor from the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Manoj Joshi, Deputy Conservator from Mormugao Port Authority, spoke on the occasion.