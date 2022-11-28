First cruise ship of the current cruise season called at New Mangalore Port on Monday.

The cruise ship ‘MS Europa 2’ carrying 271 passengers and 373 crew members berthed at New Mangalore Port at 6.30 am on Monday.

The cruise vessel’s last port of call was Mormugao in Goa. On the directions of the Chairman of New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), the port officials made arrangements for the comfort and better experience of the cruise passengers as the cruise season has reopened after a gap of two years since Covid pandemic affected the world.

Arrangements were done for the medical screening of passengers. As many as 11 immigration counters and four customs counters were set up at international cruise terminal of NMPA. Apart from this, six coaches of bus, and 15 pre-paid taxis were also kept ready for the passengers. They visited various tourist locations in and around Mangaluru.

The cruise vessel sailed towards Kochi at 3 pm.